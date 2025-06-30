LeBron James puts Kevin Durant and Steve Nash in hot seat to spill truth behind their fallout

NBA superstar Kevin Durant will feature on Monday’s episode of LeBron James and Steve Nash’s "Mind the Game" podcast. In the teaser released for the upcoming episode, James put Durant and Nash on the spot by asking if the pair had anything they wanted to talk about.

Ad

The LA Lakers superstar seemed to be referring to the fallout between Steve Nash and Kevin Durant during their time together on the Brooklyn Nets. Both of them burst out laughing following James’ comment.

Durant addressed the situation, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is the place to do that. This would be the place.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. They faced the Boston Celtics in the first round and were swept. That summer, KD requested a trade. When the team didn’t grant his wish, he asked for coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks to be fired.

After neither demand was met, Durant returned to Brooklyn for the 2022-23 season. Nash claimed the two had cleared the air and moved forward.

Ad

“We're good. Ever since we talked, it's been like nothing's changed. I have a long history with Kevin. I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it's behind us. That's what happens. It's a common situation in the league,” Nash said ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns a few months after his falling out with Steve Nash

While Nash insisted he and Durant had resolved their differences, that might not have been the case. A few months into the 2022–23 season, Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and multiple first-round picks.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nash was fired just seven games into the season. He finished his Nets tenure with a 94–67 record. Many fans speculate that Nash might have remained in charge had it not been for the reported fallout with Durant.

Fans are now hoping to hear the full version of the story on Monday’s episode of LeBron James and Steve Nash’s podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More