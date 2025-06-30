LeBron James puts Kevin Durant and Steve Nash in hot seat to spill truth behind their fallout

NBA superstar Kevin Durant will feature on Monday’s episode of LeBron James and Steve Nash’s "Mind the Game" podcast. In the teaser released for the upcoming episode, James put Durant and Nash on the spot by asking if the pair had anything they wanted to talk about.
The LA Lakers superstar seemed to be referring to the fallout between Steve Nash and Kevin Durant during their time together on the Brooklyn Nets. Both of them burst out laughing following James’ comment.
Durant addressed the situation, saying:
“This is the place to do that. This would be the place.”
Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. They faced the Boston Celtics in the first round and were swept. That summer, KD requested a trade. When the team didn’t grant his wish, he asked for coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks to be fired.
After neither demand was met, Durant returned to Brooklyn for the 2022-23 season. Nash claimed the two had cleared the air and moved forward.
“We're good. Ever since we talked, it's been like nothing's changed. I have a long history with Kevin. I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it's behind us. That's what happens. It's a common situation in the league,” Nash said ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns a few months after his falling out with Steve Nash
While Nash insisted he and Durant had resolved their differences, that might not have been the case. A few months into the 2022–23 season, Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and multiple first-round picks.
Meanwhile, Nash was fired just seven games into the season. He finished his Nets tenure with a 94–67 record. Many fans speculate that Nash might have remained in charge had it not been for the reported fallout with Durant.
Fans are now hoping to hear the full version of the story on Monday’s episode of LeBron James and Steve Nash’s podcast.
