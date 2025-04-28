  • home icon
  LeBron James quashes tiredness concerns after logging mammoth minutes: "Don't think fatigue had anything to do with it"

LeBron James quashes tiredness concerns after logging mammoth minutes: "Don't think fatigue had anything to do with it"

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 28, 2025 02:36 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

LeBron James addressed why the LA Lakers lost in Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Throughout Game 4, it seemed that the Lakers could beat the Wolves to tie the series 2-2.

LA dominated the first quarter and had a huge lead by the end of the third quarter. However, the Lakers dropped the ball in the final period, allowing the Wolves to catch up and win the game 116-113.

The 40-year-old James clocked the most minutes for the Lakers with 46. With age playing a factor, some couldn't help but point out that it was maybe due to fatigue that LA lost in Game 4.

However, LeBron James denied the idea of fatigue being the reason. Instead, The King pointed out the team's mistakes in the fourth quarter, which led to their ultimate demise. He noted how he and his teammates missed several open shots.

"We had some really good looks," LeBron James said. "Luka (Doncic) missed a point blank layup to put us up seven. I missed a point blank layup to put us up four. We had a couple of opportunities. I don't think fatigue had anything to do with it. We just missed some point blank shots."
LeBron James goes scoreless in fourth quarter of Game 4

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are on the verge of getting knocked out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. This is somewhat surprising given how well the Purple and Gold had performed in the regular season.

While the Lakers had a strong showing in the first three periods of Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they once again failed to add the finishing touches and blew their lead in the fourth quarter. A lot of this has to do with LeBron James performing poorly in the final period.

On paper, LeBron's final stat line of 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks looks impressive. However, he was not able to finish well as he went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Fortunately, the Lakers still have a chance to redeem themselves in Game 5. LA will have a full home-court advantage, which should give them a good shot at extending the series.

