LeBron James and rap artist Drake sued over copyright infringement of movie centered around black history in ice hockey

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and rap music mogul Drake have shared the limelight for many years. Drake is an ardent Toronto Raptors fan. The duo seem to have landed in hot waters as they are being sued for "stealing intellectual property rights" for their documentary "Black Ice."

According to the New York Post, they are being sued by Billy Hunter for a share of the profits and have filed his complaint.

"LeBron James and rappers Drake and Future are accused in a new $10 million lawsuit of stealing the ‘intellectual property rights’ to a film. 'Black Ice’ — about the old, segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, The Post has learned.

"Billy Hunter, former longtime head of the NBA Players Association and ex-federal prosecutor, is seeking a share of profits from the documentary as well as $10 million in damages."

The report detailed the accusations made by Hunter, which included James and Drake making a deal behind his back. Hunter was forced out of the NBA players' union in 2013. Representatives for James and Drake have made no comment at this junction.

LeBron James' eventful summer

LeBron James has had an incredible summer and it just became a whole lot more eventful after the lawsuit by Billy Hunter. This is the only blemish on James' summer as the four-time champion has had an exciting time off the court.

Last month, James was seen with his wife Savannah James at Kendrick Lamar's concert in Vancouver, Canada. They were seen having a good time in a private box away from the fans. The concert could have been a post-birthday outing for Savannah James as she celebrated her birthday the day before the event.

James also crossed a huge milestone in his personal life by crossing a billion dollars in career earnings. And just a few days after that, he signed a $97.1 million, two-year extension with the LA Lakers. The deal's second year comes with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The four-time champion has kept himself busy by appearing in pro-am leagues. LeBron started with Drew League, pairing up with DeMar DeRozan. James then made an appearance in Seattle by participating in a "Crawsover" game. It also featured Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas.

The Lakers are currently trying to bolster their roster after a lackluster 2021-22 season.

