LeBron James re-posts Instagram story comparing his freakishly similar stat lines 18 years apart; Here's how The King has aged and dominated the NBA

A LeBron James fan page dedicated to his history and rare highlights made a post about the LA Lakers forward's moments in history.

The post highlighted James' statistics from 18 years ago, when he became the youngest player in NBA history to post 30-plus points in a single game. Eighteen years later, against the Detroit Pistons, LeBron James posted the exact number of points he scored with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James reposted the post on his Instagram story, sharing the moment with his followers. The moment is both insightful and phenomenal, speaking volumes about his talent, longevity and legacy.

How LeBron James has aged and dominated the NBA

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in a 124-116 OT win against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Nov. 29, 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers went up against the Memphis Grizzlies for their 17th game of the season, James' first in the NBA. He had been the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Cavaliers lost the game by seven points in two overtimes. Although Pau Gasol of the Grizzlies scored a game-high 37 points, James stole the show as he led the Cavs with 33 points, becoming the youngest player with 30-plus points in an NBA game. He played 54 minutes and also had 16 rebounds and 7 assists.

Exactly 18 years later, in the 22nd game of this season, James replicated his scoring. Against the Pistons, the "Chosen One" scored 33 points to help the Lakers clinch a 110-106 victory Sunday night. He played 37 minutes and also had five rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

James has missed 11 games, including his first suspension, for the Lakers this season. While the Lakers have started 11-9, "The King" seems to be hitting his stride. He has scored more than 30 points in the past three games since the one-game ban he received for his run-in with Detroit center Isaiah Stewart.

- 39 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds

- 30 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds

- 33 Points, 9 Assists, 5 Rebounds



James had a 60% field-goal accuracy, making 12 of 20 shots, against the Pistons on Sunday. He made four 3-pointers (44.4%) and 62.5% of his free throws.

The Lakers, 3-2 in their past five games following a three-game losing skid, moved into eighth in the NBA Western Conference. The franchise ranks second for most points scored this season, with 2,449 points, just behind Charlotte Hornets' 2,513 points.

