LeBron James reacts in 1 word to Maverick Carter's The SpringHill Company's latest partnership deal

LA Lakers star LeBron James was proud of what The SpringHill Company, a production company he founded with Maverick Carter in 2020, achieved. James' company signed a merger with Fulwell 73. The production company was founded by Ben Winston, James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner in 2005.

Fulwell 73 has produced numerous shows, including "The Late Late Show with James Corden," "The Kardashians" and the "Grammy Awards," to name a few. James' company, on the other hand, has started to rise as one of the top production companies.

It's produced recognizable films like "Space Jam: A New Legacy," "Hustle" and "Shooting Stars." The two businesses have combined this time, and James is thrilled with the development. He posted the confirmation of the merger on his Instagram stories.

"Proud," James posted.

Watch the video below to see what James shared on Instagram.

In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter" on Monday, Winston emphasized that the merger was unrelated to entertainment and television.

"Literally nothing to do with TV and entertainment," Winston said. "We were meeting about a sports thing that we were maybe getting involved in. And in the parking lot, as we were getting into our cars, we started talking about the future of entertainment and where SpringHill was and where Fulwell was. And here we are, a year later."

Carter claimed that discussions about a merger have been ongoing for over a year. According to LeBron James' acquaintance, SpringHill wanted to produce the performances that Fulwell did.

Fenway Sports Group, RedBird Capital Partners, UC Investments, Nike, Epic Games, Main Street Advisors and Eldridge Industries will all be part of a group supporting the merger, according to CNBC.

Which SpringHill Co. projects have LeBron James starred in?

While LeBron James is one of the founders of the production company, he also starred in a few projects. He has worked on three projects since they began producing movies and television series. The lone show that the Lakers star is in is "The Shop."

In a barbershop, the founders, James and Carter, talk to a variety of guests. Former President Barack Obama, artist Jay-Z and actor Idris Elba are a few of their most well-known visitors.

The other projects that LeBron James has starred in are "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "Shooting Stars." The second Space Jam movie is a standalone sequel to "Space Jam" starring Michael Jordan. "Shooting Stars," on the other hand, is a documentary film about the high school basketball career of the four-time champion.

