LeBron James echoed a sentiment from basketball coach Phil Handy after he weighed in on his mentorship of Austin Reaves. After Reaves spoke about how the criticism he received as a rookie was difficult to navigate, the former Lakers assistant coach responded by saying it was a sign of James' confidence in his abilities.

In a profile of Austin Reaves written by Taylor Geas, the Lakers senior writer probed the guard on a range of topics including where his playstyle came from and who's taught him the most since becoming a pro. Reaves gave LeBron James credit for how hard he pushed him as a rookie.

Reaves said, "I'll give Bron credit. Ever since day one, I remember my rookie year, he was on my ass for a two-week stretch, and I was getting frustrated. I would mess up in games, and he would critique me a lot."

Reaves described the whirlwind that was his rookie season and the overwhelming nature of trying to absorb so much information. One person in particular, LeBron James, pushed him hard consistently.

Reaves added, "I got real frustrated because I felt like he just kept coming after me. Kept coming after me. But not in a bad way—he just wanted me to be better".

"I went to Phil Handy, and I was like, 'He needs to give me a break, I’m still learning.' And he was like, 'The only reason he's on you like that is because he believes in you,'" he continued.

Despite feeling frustrated at the consistent criticism, Reaves understood it was reflective of how much James believed in him.

LeBron James' Instagram story - Source: @kingjames

"🤝🏼", Handy put on his story on Saturday, overtop a post quoting Reaves in the article. James joined the conversation, posting Handy's story on his own and then adding two simple words.

"FACTS G!! 💯", James wrote.

Now in his fourth season, Reaves is averaging a career-high 19.1 points, along with 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals, while playing at a near All-Star level.

LeBron James makes history and moves to No. 3 All-Time in games played on the same night

LeBron James' list of achievements is as long as any athlete's in history, and he keeps adding to it. On Thursday night, the Lakers were on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers, and the 21-time All-Star had himself a night.

In 36 minutes, LeBron James put up 40 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He was flanked by a 32-point performance from Austin Reaves as the Lakers secured the road win, 110-102. Not only was it an important win for the fifth-seed Lakers, but the evening also marked James' 1,542nd game of his career, moving him up to No. 3 all-time, surpassing Vince Carter.

James' 40 point outting was his second of the season, making him the only player in NBA history to have multiple 40-point games after turning 40.

