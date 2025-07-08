LeBron James reacts after Bronny James viciously dunks on critics and puts uber-athleticism on display

LeBron James’s son and LA Lakers teammate, Bronny James, stirred social media on Sunday. The combo guard, playing in the California Classic, executed arguably the highlight dunk in the summer league. The younger James stole the ball from Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis before streaking for a fastbreak attack on the other end.

With G Leaguer Bryson Warren racing ahead to defend, the 6-foot-2 James took off midway through the free-throw line for an emphatic dunk.

LeBron James went on Instagram Monday to share a clip of the dunk and reacted with emojis to praise his son.

LeBron James reacts to Bronny James' highlight dunk against the Miami Heat on Sunday. [photo: @kingjames/IG]

Bronny received so much flak entering the 2024 NBA draft. Most analysts thought no team would have picked him if not for the fact that he is the son of still arguably the face of the NBA. James’ rookie campaign only heightened the criticism. He struggled on both ends, prompting the Lakers to polish his skills in the G League, where he stood out.

JJ Redick called Bronny James “a project” after the LA Lakers used their No. 55 pick on the former Trojan. After spending most of his first season with the South Bay Lakers, the team is hoping he will show improvement in his sophomore year.

King James, who continues to hype his son, could not hold back a response after Sunday’s impressive rim-rattling dunk.

LeBron James keeps in shape while preparing for a potential Year 2 campaign with Bronny James

LeBron James, who reportedly spends $1.5 million to keep his body in shape, remains as dedicated as ever. The four-time MVP finished his 22nd season in the NBA but has held off retirement for now. He opted into his $52.6 million player option in late June to play for at least one more year.

Although James has a no-trade clause, his agent, Rich Paul has made comments that caused speculations about the veteran’s future with the LA Lakers. Unless the NBA’s all-time leading scorer forces a trade, he will open his 23rd season playing alongside his son, Bronny James.

While the 20-year-old is competing in the summer league, LeBron James flexed his physique Sunday on Instagram.

James will turn 40 in December but he seems ready for another grueling NBA season. He might spend more time with Bronny James on the LA Lakers if the youngster keeps developing his game.

