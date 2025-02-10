LeBron James reacts as Eagles' A.J. Brown hits Lakers superstar's iconic "Silencer" celebration after TD in Super Bowl

LeBron James saw his signature celebration used after a touchdown during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Unlike last year, when he went to Allegiant Stadium in Nevada to attend Super Bowl LVIII, James did not travel to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the Chiefs-Eagles showdown.

Still, the LA Lakers superstar is monitoring the action. Late in the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a 12-yard touchdown. Brown completed the play by bringing out James’ “Silencer” celebration.

King James went on Instagram to react to the celebration:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Ayyyyyyyyyyeeeeeeeeeeeee"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“That Silencer was on POINT!!”

LeBron James reacts to A.J. Brown doing the "Silencer" celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX. [photo: @kingjames/IG]

LeBron James rolled out the “Silencer” celebration while he played for the Miami Heat in 2013. He scored a game-winning 3-pointer over Andre Iguodala to beat the Golden State Warriors 111-110. The four-time NBA MVP unretired the popular celebration in November last year.

Trending

The Eagles dominated the first half behind Hurts and their defense. Cooper DeJean intercepted Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes halfway through the second period and ran it for a pick-six. A play later, Zach Baun did the same to the superstar quarterback. The Baun interception led to the drive that resulted in the Hurts-Brown touchdown and a 24-0 halftime lead.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win

LeBron James revealed his prop bets a few days before Super Bowl LIX started. Here’s what he had to say about who would win the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles:

"It's hard to go against Mahomes, so I got the Chiefs winning the game.”

James also predicted for Patrick Mahomes to rush for at least 40 yards and for Jalen Hurts to throw more than 200.

By the end of the third period, Hurts had piled up 201 yards in the air and 55 more on the ground. The Eagles' defense kept Mahomes in the pocket and limited him to 11 rushing yards. Philly led 34-6 with a quarter left to play, so it seems like James had the wrong prediction for the winner of Super Bowl LIX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback