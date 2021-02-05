'I have zero energy and zero excitement' LeBron James slams the NBA for planning the All-Star Game

LeBron James led the way as LA Lakers reigned supreme in Hollywood, defeating the Denver Nuggets 114-93. Frank Vogel's men schooled Nikola Jokic and company in the second-half of this rematch from the 2020 Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James' legendary skills were on full display as he dropped an impressive triple-double to rake in the LA Lakers' third straight victory. However, it were King James' comments regarding the 2021 NBA All-Star Game that stole the attention.

LeBron James slams the NBA for going back on their decision to cancel the All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were the two team captains in the last NBA All-Star Game

The NBA universe is buzzing in anticipation of the NBA All-Star Game scheduled for March 7th, 2021, as per reports. The All-Star Game has been the talk of the town lately and has garnered multiple reactions from players league-wide.

LeBron James showed his displeasure at the league's decision to go ahead with the NBA All-Star game this season. LeBron explained:

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year. I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star game....it's pretty much kind of a slap in the face. ... I’m not very happy about it, but it’s out of my hands and I’ll be there physically if I’m selected. I’ll be there physically, but not mentally."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers did not get the appropriate time to rest in between the seasons due to a short break caused by the on-going effects of the pandemic. The LA Lakers and LeBron James ended their title run in October 2020.

De'Aaron Fox is in agreement with LeBron James on the league's decision about the NBA All-Star Game. He too hadn't shied away from letting his true feelings on the subject be known.

Following Wednesday's Kings win over the Celtics, De'Aaron Fox discussing why playing the All-Star game during the COVID-19 pandemic is "stupid" in his brutally honest opinion.



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/gLnS8Xo8Mq pic.twitter.com/vhhpFz6ln7 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 4, 2021

On a lighter note, LeBron James was asked to give his pick for the upcoming Super Bowl by Kevin Harlan during the walk-off interview. LeBron James was honest in his reply.

LeBron didn’t want to give his Super Bowl pick 😅 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/wmEvqoLWox — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2021

The LA Lakers are scheduled for a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

