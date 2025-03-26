LeBron James reacts after son Bronny James hits out at naysayers following career night with South Bay Lakers

Bronny James had the best game of his career on Monday with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. He responded to critics after the game, with his illustrious father LeBron James reacting to Bronny's comments on social media. LeBron was one proud father following his eldest son's impressive night.

In his postgame interview, Bronny explained that he's only trying to prove that he "belongs" in the NBA. He continues to work on his craft every day, and shutting up his haters is just an icing on the cake.

"I belong out here," Bronny said. "That's all I'm trying to prove. A lot of people say that I don’t, so I just come out and work every day, try to get better every day, and prove myself every day. ... All the criticism that’s thrown my way, it’s just amazing to shut all that down and keep going in my head."

Bronny James exuded confidence in his past few games, including a 17-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks a couple of weeks ago. He finished with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the South Bay Lakers' 122-118 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

LeBron James was thrilled about his son's performance that he continued to share posts about Bronny on his Instagram stories. He even reacted to Bronny's response to his haters with a bunch of 'face with steam from nose' emojis.

"😤😤😤😤😤😤," LeBron captioned.

LeBron James shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @kingjames/IG)

There were a lot of critics and skeptics when the LA Lakers picked Bronny James with the 55th pick in last year's draft. While it was obvious that LeBron was a factor in the decision, many weren't fond of the decision, as they felt that Bronny wasn't ready.

The 20-year-old had an underwhelming freshman season at USC, so people would have preferred him to continue his development there rather than fulfill his father's dream of playing together in the NBA. It's also worth pointing out that Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest before his first year with the Trojans had started.

LeBron James likes seeing Bronny James gain his confidence back

Following the LA Lakers' 146-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, LeBron James was asked about Bronny James' growing confidence. "The King" couldn't help but smile as he talked about seeing his son's hard work paying off.

"I've seen he's gotten better from the moment he made his first game back after the incident with USC to the moment other night when he stepped on the floor," LeBron said.

"He's gotten better and better and better. I think his confidence has gotten better, the work that he's putting in, he's starting to feel it once again before he had the incident. It was great to see him in groove the other day."

Bronny's cardiac arrest was due to a congenital heart defect, which has been corrected via surgery.

