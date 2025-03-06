LeBron James reacts as son Bryce James prepares for massive move with signature LeBron 22s

Bryce James gave NBA scouts a glimpse of what his future could look like in college and the pros. The younger son of LeBron James showcased his lights out shooting against Corona Centennial on Tuesday. He knocked down five triples in the first half to help Sierra Canyon take down the Corona Centennial Huskies 73-48.

Shortly after the game, his proud father took to Instagram to repost his son's accomplishment. He knocked down pull-ups, shot off the dribble, and was also efficient in catch-and-shoot settings.

James finished the game with 15 points on 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, helping the Trailblazers secure a 23-7 record.

Sierra Canyon will now move on to the next round of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 state tournament. They're one of the top two seeds, and they finished the CIF Southern Section Open Division with a 2-2 record.

LeBron James' son Bryce will strive for the ultimate glory before going to college

Three-star recruit, Bryce James, was a freshman the last time his team reached this stage. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIF SoCal Regional Final was ultimately canceled.

James has already committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats, so this will essentially be his only shot at winning a state title before going to college.

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will square off against Santa Barbara in the second round of the state tournament, and they can use another lights-out shooting performance from James.

They'll look to get back at the Dons after losing to them last December on a half court buzzer-beating.

As for James, it seems like there's now a slight chance he'll get to follow his older brother's steps and also team up with his father in the NBA.

Adding Luka Doncic to the mix might help LeBron James extend his career for a couple of years, as he no longer has to do all the heavy lifting himself and could get a breather every now and then.

Bryce will spend one year in college before being eligible to enter the NBA Draft, and after watching LeBron's play and numbers from this season, it's not far-fetched to think that he can stay in the league for an extra two seasons.

