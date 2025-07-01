"LeBron James is requesting a trade" - Lakers fans perplexed as LA front office lands Jake LaRavia for $12 million despite glaring need at center

The LA Lakers have reportedly signed forward Jake LaRavia to a two-year $12 million contract. Fans reacted to the news, as the Lakers have a glaring need for a big man.
On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that league sources said that LaRavia and his agents, AMR Agency's Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry, have negotiated a fully guaranteed deal with LA.
A couple of fans speculated that four-time NBA champion LeBron James will request for a trade. On Saturday, Charania reported that James had exercised his $52.6 million player option for 2025-26.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Meanwhile, others are expecting the Lakers to sign a big man. One fan mentioned top free agents, Deandre Ayton and Dorian Finney-Smith. Ayton has initiated a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers and is free to sign with any team. Finney-Smith, whom LA traded for in December, signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets.
On the other hand, some praised the Lakers for adding LaRavia.
Last season, LaRavia averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 47.5% shooting (42.3% from 3-point range) in 66 games split with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, LA signed LaRavia via a portion of its non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The Lakers still have $8.25 left in their NTMLE and the $5.1 million bi-annual exception.
Deandre Ayton is linked to the Lakers
Following the reports of Deandre Ayton becoming a free agent on Sunday, the LA Lakers were floated as a possible destination for the 7-foot center.
NBA insider Shams Charania wrote that Ayton approached the Portland Trail Blazers about a contract buyout. He has $35.6 million left on his expiring four-year, $133 million contract. Charania added that Ayton indicated his desire "to play in a winning situation."
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne said that teams in need of a center are expected "to be very active" with Ayton.
Ayton put up 14.4 ppg and 10.2 rpg in 40 games with Portland last season. The Phoenix Suns selected Ayton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He was a key member of the Suns team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021.
While there are injury concerns and questions about his consistency, Ayton could be the perfect complement and a lob threat for Luka Doncic. Ayton and Doncic were part of the same draft class and have developed a friendship through the years. Both players are also represented by the same agent, Bill Duffy.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.