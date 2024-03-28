LeBron James reserves high praise for Grizzlies blue chip prospect: "Was teammates with my nephew"

NBA superstar LeBron James had good things to say for Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson following the LA Lakers' 136-124 victory in Memphis on Wednesday.

'The King,' the oldest player in the league at the age of 39, was matched up through the course of the game against Jackson, 19, the youngest in the league, and was impressed with what he saw.

James spoke about the blue-chip prospect following the game, highlighting that he was not at all surprised on the play of the Memphis rookie since he had seen him play with his nephew and already had an idea about his talent.

The four-time NBA champion said:

"He has been playing better and better. I had an opportunity to watch him a lot play at Peach Jam a couple of years ago, playing for Team CP3, and I felt like he was one of the best players at Peach Jam that year... Then he went straight to South Carolina and played with my nephew Meechie Johnson and I had the opportunity to see him there. But he's getting better and better..."

LeBron James had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, while Jackson had 10 points and four rebounds in 29 minutes for the Grizzlies.

LeBron James marks return from one-game absence with triple-double

LeBron James marked his return from a one-game absence with a triple-double on Wednesday and helped his team chalk up an important 136-124 road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 39-year-old NBA superstar sat out their previous game to rest his left ankle but was stellar in his return, finishing with 23 points, on 8-of-14 shooting, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in 35 minutes of play.

Rui Hachimura filled up the slack left by Anthony Davis (knee) with 32 points and 10 rebounds while D'Angelo Russell added 23 points of his own.

Following the game, LeBron James shared what his mindset was heading into the contest following a one-day absence, saying (by way of AFP):

"Read and react to the game, see how the defense is playing and seeing the rhythm of my guys."

'The King' added:

"It's good to be back out there with them and be able to do a lot of things tonight to help us win."

The win was the fifth straight for the Lakers (41-32), who are currently on a six-game road swing. They next play on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.