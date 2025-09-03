LeBron James' retirement prediction made by former NBA champ 

With less than a month left before the 2025-2026 training camp begins, LeBron James’ future in the NBA is still unclear. There’s been no confirmation yet about whether he will remain with the LA Lakers or jump ship. Amidst the uncertainty, reports regarding his potential retirement following the upcoming season have taken the basketball world by storm. Former NBA champion Paul Pierce recently shared his thoughts on the situation. He said he believes this upcoming season will be James’ final run before hanging up his boots. While Pierce made sure to acknowledge James’ illustrious career, he seemed confident that &quot;LBJ&quot; would not return for a 24th season. “I think this will be his last season,” Pierce said via Full Court Pass. “You know, I think he’s played 21, 22 years. He’s been the GOAT for so long. He’s maintained the stats. We appreciate what he brought to the game and how he’s held the mantle since (Michael) Jordan left. Bron is one of them ones. We appreciate him. But I think his time is up. But we appreciate what he’s done for the league.”James exercised his $52.6 million player option early in the offseason, leaving many fans optimistic that he would re-sign with the Purple &amp; Gold. That hasn’t happened yet, though. Further, speculations have begun to grow that he might consider joining a title contender, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat. James, who will turn 41 in December, is already the oldest active player in the league. Yet he continues to defeat Father Time, putting up 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game last season. Charles Barkley asks LeBron James to pass baton to Luka Doncic LeBron James’ future with the Lakers is still up in the air, but the team has already made a major move to secure its long-term plans. Just before EuroBasket 2025 warmup games began, Luka Doncic committed to a three-year, $165 million extension. According to reports, Doncic also disclosed his hope that the front office would keep LeBron in Los Angeles. Charles Barkley weighed in on what their partnership could look like if James decides to stay. Speaking with Bill Simmons, Barkley suggested that LeBron would need to accept a secondary role, with Doncic stepping in as the face of the franchise. “It’s time to move on, brother!” Barkley told Simmons. “Kareem did it with Magic. Tim Duncan did it with Tony Parker, Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard. The baton has to be passed from everybody. It’s passed from everybody. The Lakers have been irrelevant! The Bubble was the last time they’ve been relevant!” Even without clarity on LeBron James’s commitment, the Lakers look strong with Doncic leading the way. The front office has also added Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart to the roster. If James does return for his eighth season in Los Angeles, the Purple and Gold will once again enter the season as serious title contenders.