“Lebron James retiring next season”: Pessimism grips NBA fans as they speculate ‘retirement’ motives behind Bronny James declaring for 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James is in the news again after his announcement that he will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the news of the announcement. However, he also intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal to give himself flexibility.

Charania reported that James will still need to be evaluated by the NBA's Fitness to Play. He had a cardiac arrest and underwent a heart procedure last summer. Once he is cleared, he can perform workouts with NBA teams.

However, several NBA fans shared strong reactions to this news on X.

"LeBron [James] retiring soon," one fan tweeted.

An X user, Jay Scenario (@Y0ungHasselhoff), shared his disapproval of Bronny James declaring for the NBA draft:

"Bronny entering the draft is a terrible move and we all know it. He's nowhere near an NBA prospect and this just means LeBron is retiring after next season. Farewell tour coming."

Another X user, @cfckev_, echoed the sentiments of Scenario:

"Think he's only doing it because LeBron is retiring soon and he always said his goal is to be on the court at the same time as his son."

Regarding LeBron James' final season, X user Shawn Marzenski (@smarzenski) tweeted:

"If Bronny gets drafted, I think it's LeBron's last year and I don't think I can handle him retiring."

X user illcity (@MARCclyde) looks forward to the beginning of LeBron James' free agency period:

"The LeBron free agency period has now started."

However, X user Kirk's Cousin (@defnotUGAfan) feels the LA Lakers star is pressuring his son to declare for the draft for a selfish motive:

"Code for LeBron is retiring next year. He wants to play with his son. His son has to enter draft early. LeBron is being selfish and not giving his son time to develop. Typical pageant mom."

X user Red (@RedLightning420) pitched that this is all part of a concise plan:

"LeBron James retiring next season and winning his 6th championship with his son Bronny James making him the undisputed GOAT of basketball. This script couldn't be more perfect."

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how Bronny James' odds in the 2024 NBA Draft pan out.

LeBron James gives full support to son Bronny James

Regarding Bronny James' decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, LeBron is aware of the challenges his son will face. However, 20-time NBA All-Star reassured that his son has his family's full support, per Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike:

"... Bronny is his own man, James said, "and he has some tough decisions to make and when he's ready to make those decisions, he'll let us all know. But as his family, we're going to support whatever he does."

Bronny played 25 games with the USC Trojans this season. He averaged 4.8 points (36.6% shooting, including 26.7% from 3-point range), 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Bronny's playing style varies from his father's when preparing to enter the NBA. Bronny has a more reserved approach, highlighting his basketball IQ in making the proper reads. Additionally, his on-ball defense shouldn't be treated lightly. However, his shotmaking is still a work in progress.