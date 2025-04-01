LeBron James reveals sage advise from NFL legend Randy Moss

LeBron James returned to podcasting Monday with the second season of his "Mind The Game" podcast alongside new co-host Steve Nash, who replaces Lakers coach JJ Redick. In the season's debut episode, James and Nash discussed a wide range of topics, from the groundbreaking Luka Doncic trade to the X's and O's of the NBA.

At one point, the future Hall of Famer shared some sage advice from NFL legend Randy Moss, widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in the NFL history.

According to James, when he was a kid, he saw an interview where Randy Moss shared a small tip for wide receivers that helped him stand out from even some of the greatest wide receivers in the game.

James wound up adopting the advice, and as he explained to Steve Nash, he implemented Moss' tip during one of LA's recent games against the Denver Nuggets.

"I learned that a lot from Randy Moss when I was growing up," LeBron shared. "He said a lot of times he would run his routes and he wouldn't raise his hand up too soon because if the defender is trailing him if he raised his hand up too soon, then the defender know the ball is coming.

"In the Denver game, the long pass that Luka threw me had that moment there where I kind of did it to Michael Porter Jr.. I was taking off and I saw the ball coming and I didn't want to open my hands up until the ball was right there."

"I'm excited," - Steve Nash speaks about the new season of the "Mind The Game" podcast alongside LeBron James

When the show was created, the plan was for JJ Redick and LeBron James to discuss the finer points of the game, X's and O's, and everything in between.

Throughout the first season, the James-Redick duo seemed to hit their stride as they covered a wide range of topics without the hot takes and debates that frequently go along with sports coverage.

Although Redick is being replaced by Steve Nash for this season, the famed guard plans to pick up right where the James-Redick duo left off.

To kick off episode one of the new season, Nash spoke directly to fans, saying:

"I'm excited, got a great opportunity here to talk about the game I love, with someone that I greatly admire and having an opportunity to discuss not only the current Lakers team that has had some major moves recently but also the entire league and the state of the game of basketball."

The show will be back for episode two of the new season next Tuesday. By then, LA will have played against the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans and the OKC Thunder, giving the duo plenty to discuss.

