LeBron James reveals true thoughts on risk factors about groin injury

After a seven-game absence due to a groin injury, LeBron James was back in action on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls. He looked rusty in his first game back as the LA Lakers had a rough second half, leading to a 146-115 win for the Bulls.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's resident insider Mark Medina after the game, James was asked about his thoughts on recovering from his strained groin.

He explained that he's going to be cautious and take it day-to-day. He's also confident in putting the injury behind him for the final stretch of the season.

"I just take it day by day," James said. "I can't worry about what can happen in the future, but I mean I got through today. Obviously, get some work on it tomorrow, hopefully a little bit on the plane.

"It's a long flight to Orlando, and then once we get to Orlando and get ready for Monday, so the hope is it's behind, but I don't want to look too far in the future."

LeBron James finished the game against the Chicago Bulls with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. He went 7-for-16 from the field and 2-for-5 from the free-throw line. He was indeed rusty and out of rhythm, which was expected, as he hadn't played in more than two weeks.

Nevertheless, the Lakers will look to finish the regular season strong. They start a four-game road trip on Monday against the Orlando Magic. They are also set to visit the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies before returnng home to welcome the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference, at 43-27. They are three games ahead of the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are trying to get away from the play-in tournament spots.

LeBron James on Bronny James' confidence following career night against Bucks

LeBron James comments on Bronny James' confidence following career night against the Bucks. (Photo: IMAGN)

Bronny James had the best game of his young career on Thursday when he scored 17 points in the LA Lakers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bronny played nearly 30 minutes since the Lakers rested a bunch of their starters, including his illustrious father LeBron James, who was recovering from a groin injury.

In his postgame interview, LeBron commented on his son's confidence being on a different level since his medical incident at USC.

"I've seen he's gotten better from the moment he made his first game back after the incident with USC to the moment other night when he stepped on the floor," James said.

"He's gotten better and better and better. I think his confidence has gotten better, the work that he's putting in, he's starting to feel it once again before he had the incident. It was great to see him in groove the other day."

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in late July 2023, being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He underwent corrective surgery and has made his way into the NBA.

