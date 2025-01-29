"LeBron James robbed," "GOAT saved America": Fans torn over Steph Curry being crowned Athlete of the Year by USA Basketball for Olympics heroics

The USA men's national basketball team's journey in 2024, headlined by LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, was magical. The 2024 Paris Olympics gave the American NBA stars an opportunity to play for their country and prove to the world that they are still the most dominant nation in basketball.

On Wednesday, USA Basketball announced Curry as the 5-on-5 male Athlete of the Year. They posted Steph Curry's picture on their Instagram handle to announce the news.

However, the fans were split in response to this decision. Some believed LeBron James should have won the honor, as he was also the MVP of the tournament. Others believed that Chef Curry's latest achievement was well deserved.

One fan dropped in the comments section and expressed his thoughts in support of LeBron James.

"Bron robbed! Bro carried them the whole tournament"

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed similar sentiments.

"Lebron was the MVP he deserved it," a fan said.

"Really shoulda been Bron curry had the moment," another fan said.

Fans split between Steph Curry and LeBron James on Instagram after Curry's latest achievement. (Credits: @usabasketball/Instagram)

Another set of fans expressed their support in favor of the Warriors star.

"MY GOAT SAVED AMERICA," a fan said.

"100% deserved after he got robbed the Olympics MVP award," another fan said.

"Proof he should’ve won Olympic mvp," another fan said.

Fans slit between LeBron James and Steph Curry after USA Basketball announced Curry as the Athlete of the Year. (Credits: @usabaskteball/Instagram)

Team USA ended the Olympics in first place on the podium, with gold medals hanging around their necks. King James, Chef Curry and KD played pivotal roles in the tournament, with the Warriors star proving to be clutch at the most crucial moments.

Revisiting Steph Curry's explosive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Steph Curry had an amazing run with the USA men's national basketball team. He averaged the best stats on the team with 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with an average game time of 23.3 minutes.

Here are the stats of Stephen Curry from the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Date Game Final Score Steph Curry's points 28 July United States vs. Serbia 110-84 11 pts 31 July United Stats vs South Sudan 103-86 3 pts August 3 United States vs Puert Rico 104-83 8 pts August 6 United States vs Brazil (Quarterfinals) 122-87 7 pts August 8 United States vs Serbia (Semifinals) 95-91 36 pts August 10 United States vs France (Finals) 98-87 24 pts

Curry's most important and memorable performance came against a Nikola Jokic-led Serbia in the tournament's semifinal. The baby-faced assassin wore his clutch cap in that game and turned around a close contest in favor of his nation to secure a 95-91 win.

He showed up at the gold medal game also with the same valor to take on France and their newest NBA star, Victor Wembanyama. Curry delivered a 24-point performance to secure the gold medal for his team.

