LeBron James and Russell Westbrook unlikely to play in LA Lakers' preseason opener

The LA Lakers' much anticipated preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets may be stunted by some new developments in roster arrangements.

As per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, in a recent statement by Frank Vogel, it is unlikely that Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony will play in the Lakers' 2021-22 preseason opener.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook, LeBron, Ariza and Carmelo won’t play in the preseason opener, said Vogel. Outside of Ariza’s sore ankle, no injuries there, just managing the preseason schedule.



Davis will likely play in the first quarter only. Westbrook, LeBron, Ariza and Carmelo won’t play in the preseason opener, said Vogel. Outside of Ariza’s sore ankle, no injuries there, just managing the preseason schedule.



Davis will likely play in the first quarter only.

Ariza will be sitting out due to a sore ankle, which has not been listed as an injury. An additional development is that Anthony Davis will only play in the first quarter of the game.

As the LA Lakers look to return to championship status with a completely fresh roster, there are a lot of unknowns with regards to what we can expect from them. A highly anticipated matchup with the Eastern Conference powerhouse was poised to be the perfect testing ground. It would have authenticated the efforts made by them to build chemistry among the talented players in the squad.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James will be sitting out for the matchup. It seems fans will have to be a little more patient before watching the LA Lakers' Big Three in action.

Why is keeping the LA Lakers' stars out a good decision?

LeBron James averaged 33.4 minutes per game in his 18th NBA season

Being unable to see LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook play together against the Nets is a letdown, at least for the viewers. However, from a strategic point of view, it may not be such a bad idea.

Although it is the preseason, the Lakers roster is still comprised of a majority of older veterans. Preserving their energy until the main season arrives just makes more sense.

In this scenario, we see Lebron James (36), Russell Westbrook (32), Trevor Ariza (36) and Carmelo Anthony (37) sitting out for the first game. With the potential exception of Ariza, the expectation of rest is that they will play significant minutes in the regular-season.

In the case of Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers need to see their big man get back into his groove. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will be crucial to ensuring how engaged Davis is this season. Getting Davis back in rhythm without burning him out is a major key to the LA Lakers' success in contending for the title.

Also Read

Russell Westbrook's highly anticipated debut will have to wait a little while longer. But the preseason opener still presents a great opportunity to see the rest of the LA Lakers in action.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far