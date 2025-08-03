  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "LeBron James is salty of Luka getting crazy money": NBA fans call out Lakers superstar for skipping Luka Doncic's $165M contract moment

"LeBron James is salty of Luka getting crazy money": NBA fans call out Lakers superstar for skipping Luka Doncic's $165M contract moment

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 03, 2025 02:45 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One - Source: Getty
"LeBron James is salty of Luka getting crazy money": NBA fans call out Lakers superstar for skipping Luka Doncic's $165M contract moment. (Image Source: Getty)

Luka Doncic on Saturday signed a whopping three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the LA Lakers. Many of Doncic’s Lakers teammates were present at the team’s training facility to rally behind their superstar during his big moment. However, there was one notable absence as LeBron James was nowhere to be found.

Ad

In a picture shared by NBA reporter Rachel Nichols on X (formerly Twitter), GM Rob Pelinka, coach JJ Redick, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and a few other Lakers players are seen standing next to Doncic. There were a few other notable absences as well, including LeBron and Austin Reaves.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Social media lit up once the picture surfaced as several fans took note of LeBron James skipping Doncic’s massive Lakers moment. Fans dropped candid reactions, with many slamming the four-time NBA champion for not attending the event.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"LeBron is salty of Luka getting crazy money isn’t he," a fan said.
Ad

Said another:

Ad

A user wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

A user commented:

Ad

Another commented:

Ad

Lakers GM speaks on LeBron James during Luka Doncic's presser

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was asked about the future of LeBron James with the franchise during Luka Doncic’s presser on Saturday. Pelinka gave a candid answer, affirming that the decision on whether LeBron retires as a Laker rests solely with the superstar himself.

"All the interactions we've had with LeBron and his camp Rich in particular have been positive and supportive," Pelinka said. "We want to respect his ability to come up with his timetable. If he had a chance to retire a Laker that would be great."
Ad

The current NBA offseason has been dominated by trade rumors surrounding LeBron. The veteran forward, who is preparing for his 23rd season, opted into his $52.6 million player option after the Lakers bowed out of the 2025 NBA playoffs with a 4-1 first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications