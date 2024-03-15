LeBron James salutes Aaron Donald upon retirement, acknowledges Rams' star has nothing left to prove

While LeBron James has continued to impress on the hardwood in year 21, the four-time NBA champ has been an avid NFL fan throughout his career. During the NFL season, James frequently shares his takes, and reactions to exciting moments, on social media. Whether he's watching NFL football or collegiate American football, James' fandom runs deep.

This week, news surfaced indicating that the former Super Bowl champion, and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was retiring. With a historic career that's seen him cement his place as one of the best defensive players in NFL history, Donald's retirement captured national attention.

Donald, much like James, has spent recent years competing in LA. In the case of the NFL legend, he's been competing for the LA Rams. Once the news hit social media, it didn't take long for the NBA superstar to take to social media to share his thoughts.

After a sports page praised Donald for his impressive career, and for walking away from the sport on his own terms, LeBron James responded, writing:

"FACTS!!! Congratulations 99!! Was an absolute pleasure to watch you dominate! CHAMP"

Check out the post below

Expand Tweet

"He's the greatest defensive player I've ever seen play the sport" - LeBron James praises Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald's retirement not only caught the attention of other LeBron James, it also caught the attention of Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA champ took to social media to react to the news, just like James, praising Donald for his skills on the field.

Expand Tweet

As we can see by the reaction to Donald's retirement, the NBA's best have certainly been keeping an eye on his career. Back in February of 2022 for example, LeBron James lauded Aaron Donald as the best defensive player he's ever seen on the field.

Following the Rams championship parade severla years back, the NFL champ sat courtside as the LA Lakers dispatched of the Utah Jazz 106-101. Speaking to media members after the game, James praised Donald, saying:

“He’s the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen play the sport. And I’d say him and Lawerence Taylor, but I didn’t get an opportunity to see Lawrence Taylor play. He’s the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen.

"Before I started watching Aaron, I always thought it was Ed Reed or Polamalu. But Aaron Donald’s the greatest I’ve ever seen on that side of the field."

With Donald's decision to walk away from the NFL, the city of LA is collectively celebrating his career. Given that LeBron James is currently in year 21, it's no secret that his retirement isn't far off on the horizon.

When the time comes, expect Donald to reciprocate James' well wishes as the future Hall of Famer rides off into the sunset.