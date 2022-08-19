LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: LeBron James accepts that improving the roster will take time, 4x MVP privately adamant to get Kyrie Irving and more | 19th August, 2022

LeBron James has bought into the idea that the LA Lakers are going to create a winning situation for him. However, a blockbuster trade could only happen before next year’s trade deadline, something the four-time regular-season MVP understands.

The LA Lakers are now under more pressure to acquire Kyrie Irving after James signed a two-year extension. “King James” is rumored to be “privately adamant” that the purple and gold franchise reunite him with the Brooklyn Nets point guard in Los Angeles.

With LeBron James secured for two more years, the LA Lakers can now proceed with more certainty. They are willing to give up Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks for Irving or whoever the team deems worthy of trading for.

The LA Lakers may be forced to wait until next year’s trade deadline to make a championship-contending move

The LA Lakers' supporting cast for LeBron James and Anthony Davis could look very different before the upcoming season ends. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

As much as the Lakers might want to retool the roster and create a championship-caliber team, they may not be able to do it this offseason. The Lakers’ current additions may barely be enough to get them into the playoffs as LeBron James’ supporting cast.

Next year’s trade deadline, however, could be a different story. More teams would be willing to engage in trade talks, particularly since Russell Westbrook’s massive salary would have already been paid in half by then.

Several players who are out of trade talks could also be made available by the mid-way point of next season. If the Lakers don’t make a significant move before training camp, the mid-season trade deadline could be a busy and crucial time for them.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the waiting game could be where LeBron James and the LA Lakers are headed:

"[LeBron James] recognizes that it could lead up all the way to the trade deadline before that type of deal could occur."

General manager Rob Pelinka should be able to evaluate where the Lakers are at months into the season. If the team flounders again like it did last campaign, the Lakers could push hard to revamp their roster for someone like Kyrie Irving.

LeBron James is putting the pressure on the Lakers to reunite him with Kyrie Irving in Hollywood

"King James" continues to put pressure on the Lakers to acquire Kyrie Irving. [Photo: SI]

LeBron James will officially be a part of the LA Lakers for at least the next two years. He’s also not going to waste his precious time playing for a team with very little playoff potential.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic published a report on what James’ two-year extension meant to how the Lakers should approach this offseason:

"Those around the team were confident that James signing an extension was likely, considering how much he's enjoyed playing for the Lakers and living in Los Angeles."

"The primary complication in James' decision was that he has been privately adamant that the Lakers still need to improve the current roster and trade for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving."

The Brooklyn Nets, however, may not share LeBron's desire to trade Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers without adequate compensation. It was previously reported that the Nets demanded two future first-round picks from the Lakers.

Until recently, Los Angeles has been stubborn in sweetening any deal with extra draft capital. Signing LeBron to a two-year deal should make things interesting between the Lakers and the Nets.

The LA Lakers assured LeBron James the two future first-round picks will be included in any deal to be championship contenders again

The Lakers assured LeBron James that they will be aggressive in creating a championship-contending team. [Photo: NBA.com]

The LA Lakers almost undoubtedly promised LeBron James something before the four-time MVP signed a two-year extension. GM Rob Pelinka knows the pressure is on them to help the 18x All-Star cement his Lakers legacy with another championship.

Marc Stein came out with an intriguing report on Substack on the Lakers’ planned pursuit of title-contending talent:

“LA has nonetheless pledged to James that it will indeed continue to aggressively pursue upgrades. League sources say James, in fact, has been assured that the LA Lakers are willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to championship contending status.”

Right now, the NBA’s worst-kept secret is LeBron’s push to reunite with Kyrie Irving in LA. A report from The Athletic mentioned that the four-time MVP has been “privately adamant” that the Lakers trade for his former teammate.

The Lakers are also rumored to be disinterested in including two future first-round picks for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Finally, what “King James” wants is now what the Lakers are looking to do after the superstar signed a two-year extension.

