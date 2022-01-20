LeBron James scales another milestone, becomes first player in NBA history to record 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists

LeBron James created more history on Wednesday, as he became the first player in NBA history to record 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists.

The 37-year-old came into the game ten boards shy of reaching the 10,000-rebound mark. Although the LA Lakers lost 104-111 against the Indiana Pacers, James reached the rebound landmark. In the process, he became the 41st player to register 10,000 rebounds and the first to have a 30K-10K-9K career statline.

James recently scored his 36,000th point, and made his intentions clear about breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar's all-time scoring record. He also recently overtook Oscar Robertson to become the seventh overall in terms of all-time assists. The King has 9,908 dimes to his name, and is looking good to reach the 10K mark this season.

30,000+ Pts

10,000+ Reb

9,000+ Ast

His ability to impact the game in all aspects is clearly visible, with these historic numbers. Despite being in his 19th year in the competition, James remains one of the most feared opponents as he makes a compelling case of being one of the greatest players in basketball history.

Can LeBron James turn the tables for the LA Lakers?

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James has been an extremely consistent player throughout his career. He has continued that trend despite the Lakers' troubles this season.

The kid from Akron, Ohio, has put up impressive numbers. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 28.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG and 6.4 APG in 33 appearances. His scoring numbers are the most he has averaged since his 2010-11 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is only behind Kevin Durant in the scoring charts this season, doing so at a highly efficient 51.7% shooting from the field.

James started the season with a few injury problems, missing a dozen games. However, since his return, the King has made a lot of noise, helping the Lakers resurrect their stuttering campaign. He has all but sealed his 18th All-Star appearance, and is also in the MVP conversation. However, despite that, LeBron James is not a happy man at the moment.

That's because he's a proven winner, and does not like his team losing. Unfortunately, it has been that kind of season for the Lakers where they have failed to find any consistency.

After putting up an impressive performance against the Utah Jazz, the Purple and Gold lost their way in their next game against the Indiana Pacers. They conceded 61 points in the second half as they fell 111-104 on the night.

LeBron James scored a team-high 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but his efforts went in vain.

The King has not scored less than 25 points in 14 games, but the Lakers have won only six of these matches. However, with 37 regular-season games remaining, the Purple and Gold have a lot of time to salvage their season.

James has consistently proven his prowess, and with other star players in their roster, the Lakers have all that it takes to turn their season around. However, the problem with the team this season has been finding the right lineup. They have used different playing styles and personnel, and have continually changed their starting 5, which has impacted team chemistry.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers When you know it's going in When you know it's going in 👌 https://t.co/e4aHUJBCzi

Coach Frank Vogel needs to figure out a way to get all of his players playing to their strengths.

LeBron James performs at his best every time he is on the court. If the others in the team step up and elevate their games, the Lakers could be difficult to stop. They are not one of the title contenders at the moment, with many players in their roster past their prime.

However, with talents like Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, the Purple and Gold can be counted out at one's own peril.

