"LeBron James has sciatica, huh?": Injury Analyst Doctor boasts after calling out Lakers superstar's deadlift technique from 57 days ago

This week, the LA Lakers announced that LeBron James would miss the start of the 2025-26 NBA season with sciatica pain. In response, Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, a popular doctor who provides valuable insights into sports injuries, circled back around to a post from August where he questioned LeBron James' deadlift form.In the original post, Mueller shared a video from James' Instagram story, writing that he hates whatever it is James is doing in the video.On the heels of James being ruled out for at least the next 3-4 weeks, which is expected to keep him sidelined for opening night, Mueller wrote:&quot;LeBron James has sciatica, huh?&quot;This will be the first time James misses an opening night, however according to Shams Charania who spoke during an appearance on NBA Today on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer has started to ramp up.Despite the fact that the four-time champ is heading into year 23, he's coming off back-to-back years with 70+ games played.As James indicated this week, at this stage of his career, his focus is on getting healthy and staying healthy rather than rushing back to action.LA's regular season is set to tip off on Oct. 21 against the Warriors.JJ Redick opens up on LeBron James' injuryAfter Thursday's practice, LA coach JJ Redick spoke to members of the press about LeBron James' injury, indicating that because of the ongoing sciatica problems, James has yet to share the court with his teammates.The comments come on the heels of Deandre Ayton going viral for indicating that he hadn't shared the court with James yet.Greg Beacham of the Associated Press quoted Redick in a report from Thursday as saying:“You’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt. That’s a shame, but that’s just the reality. … No one has got any time with LeBron. That’s not just [Deandre Ayton], but everybody. He hasn’t been on the court with the team, but that’s just the reality.”Considering Charania indicated James will be sidelined for at least 3-4 weeks, the expectation is that the four-time champ will need an additional 1-2 weeks to get back to 100% before making his debut.If that winds up being the case, Redick will look to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to fuel the team's offense in James' absence.