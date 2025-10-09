LeBron James Sciatica: NBA doctor details Lakers star's injury forcing him out for opener vs Warriors

Earlier this week, there have been reports of LeBron James missing the LA Lakers training camp. As fans wondered about the four-time NBA champion's status, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Thursday that James would be missing the start of the 2025-26 season.Charania tweeted that sciatica on James' right side was to blame for this situation. In response to Charania's report, physical therapist Dr. Evan Jeffries gave further context on LBJ's medical condition.&quot;Well there it is the nerve irritation is SCIATICA,&quot; Jeffries commented. &quot;The main thing with nerve compression is how long it has been compressed will increase the healing time and regeneration of the nerve.&quot; Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT @GameInjuryDocLINKWell there it is the nerve irritation is SCIATICA. The main thing with nerve compression is how long it has been compressed will increase the healing time and regeneration of the nerve. Likely means he missed opening day and appropriate timeline is 4-6 weeks including ramp up after reevaluationJeffries, who has made a career as an NBA and NFL &quot;injury insider,&quot; went on to confirm Charania's claim regarding James' availability.&quot;Likely means he missed opening day and appropriate timeline is 4-6 weeks including ramp up after reevaluation,&quot; Jeffries added.Unfortunately for NBA fans, this means that the much-anticipated meeting between James and longtime rival Steph Curry will likely not materialize on opening day. The Lakers are scheduled to take on the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 21.Just days ago, Charania's ESPN colleague Dave McMenamin reported that both James and Luka Doncic have not participated in the Lakers training camp thus far. Lakers center Deandre Ayton admitted to reporters that he had yet to experience what it's like to play with those teo superstars together.It appears that Ayton, along with the rest of Laker nation, will have to wait a while longer for James to see action once again on the hardcourt.&quot;He's on his own timeline&quot;: JJ Redick comments on LeBron James' availabilityAt a media session held within the Lakers' training camp, head coach JJ Redick was asked about James' availability.Redick, who is typically calm and collected during interviews, appeared to fumble his words before coming up with a cryptic answer.&quot;He's on his own timeline,&quot; Redick said.James' timeline, however, will soon have to line up with the Lakers' own schedule. In the tail end of James' career, the purple and gold squad is looking to maximize every season that he gets to play alongside his fellow generational talent Doncic.