LeBron James secretly cringing over Lakers' fans not embracing him has NBA fans teasing LA superstar: "KD on Warriors feel to it"

After becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 points, LeBron James has established a commendable legacy with the LA Lakers. However, ESPN's Bobby Marks and Dave McMenamin reported that James had doubts that the fan base would ever welcome him with open arms after years of dueling with the late Kobe Bryant.

Despite the 124-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, James' historic night was still the topic of discussion among fans and the media. Not many NBA legends who played for the LA Lakers in their careers could have done what James did Saturday at 39 years of age.

However, several fans could not help but find this news cringe as they shared their reactions on X.

"Got that KD on the Warriors feel to it lol."

Some fans found this previous mindset from LeBron James similar to what happened during Kevin Durant's three-season tenure with the Golden State Warriors. At the time, many saw Durant as the best player on that team. However, some fans argued that Stephen Curry remained the face of the franchise, even with the gravity that Durant brought to the team.

Be that as it may, there's no denying the impact that LeBron James brought to the LA Lakers franchise upon his arrival, boosting their relevancy once more and winning an NBA Finals in 2020.

LeBron James talked about the respect of LA Lakers fans being earned and not given

The Lakers are one of the NBA's most respected and storied franchises. From the 17 championships to the number of legends who have worn purple and gold, it means different to be a part of that family.

LeBron James learned upon joining the franchise about the huge expectations placed on each player and how the respect of the fan base must be earned, as per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

"Well, one, what I've learned being a Laker is that the Laker faithful don't give a damn what you've done before," James said. "Until you become a Laker, you've got to do it with them as well. They don't care about your resume at all until you become a Laker. Then, you've got to do it as a Laker, and then they respect you. I've learned that."

For as great of a player as LeBron James already was before he joined the LA Lakers in 2019, the pressure was still at an all-time high as he wasn't just joining any other NBA franchise.

However, James continued to defy all odds as he managed to secure a championship title against the Miami Heat in 2020. He then went on to become the league's leading scorer in NBA history, eclipsing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the process, last season.

The list goes on for James' achievements as part of the Lakers franchise as he is one player who doesn't easily shrink under pressure.