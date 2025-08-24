LeBron James sends love to Vanessa Bryant’s wholesome Kobe Bryant tribute

LeBron James and many others showed love to Vanessa Bryant as she shared a wholesome tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on his birthday on Saturday. Bryant would have turned 47 this year had he not died in a helicopter crash in 2020.Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of herself giving a kiss to the LA Lakers legend on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message. Her post also mentioned Gianna Bryant, who died with Kobe at age 13.“We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby. @kobebryant ❤️,” Bryant wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVanessa Bryant’s Instagram post drew reactions from many, including LeBron James, who left a message in the post’s comment section.“🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎,” James wrote.LeBron James’ comment on InstagramLeBron James also reposted the Lakers’ tribute for Bryant on his Instagram story. During their playing against each other, Bryant was often pitted against LeBron James, with the two being considered among the best players of the early to mid-2010s. While they were rivals on the court, James has always paid the Lakers legend his due respect off the courtWarner Bros. is reportedly working on a Kobe Bryant filmDeadline has confirmed that a screenplay about the behind-the-scenes drafting of Kobe Bryant has been acquired by Warner Bros. According to the outlet, the project follows New Jersey Nets GM John Nash and coach John Calipari during the 1996 draft.The project has tentatively been titled “With the 8th pick” which was the draft pick held by the Nets in 1996. Kobe Bryant was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 13 before being traded to the Lakers in exchange for Vlade Divac. Calipari had hoped to make Bryant his first draft pick as the Nets’ new head coach. If the move had materialized, the history books would look very different.Kobe Bryant went on to spend 20 seasons with the Lakers, making 1,346 appearances, averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He won five championships with LA and was also named MVP in 2008, and made 15 All-NBA teams.Years after his death, the NBA and Bryant's fans around the world honor him with tributes and projects carrying his legacy forward.