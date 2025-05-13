LeBron James shares eye-opening insight into the psychology of late-game scoring in the mid-range

For most of basketball history, scorers thrived on the mid-range shot. Then, the analytics revolution shifted the league's offensive approach, deeming it a bad shot and pushing for layups and 3-pointers.

However, some players still dominate the lost art of the mid-range, and what might be considered a bad shot for some is actually a great shot for them.

LeBron James discussed the importance of that shot for guys like DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, stating that they actually trick you into contesting their shot because that's just how they get their rhythm. James told Steve Nash on their 'Mind the Game' podcast (14:05):

"They much rather you contest than not contest, it's literally their rhythm, and it's a challenge for a player when you're guarding this guys, and you say 'sh*t, I just made him take a contested two, and he keeps making them.' And you need to realize that 'I'm not making him take contested twos, this is what he wants to do.'"

LeBron James claimed that there was no effective way to stop those kinds of mid-range scorers from catching fire from their spots. If anything, you can only try to wear them down with some physicality and attacking them on defense to hope they start missing shots when it matters the most:

"And you just kind of hope he misses, and you hope that it wears overtime to where, you know, fourth quarter comes around because you've been doing things offensively, maybe putting them in actions.

"Maybe being a little physical wearing them up and down the court and you hope that, come the fourth quarter, that contested two that maybe was going in in the first three quarters, maybe becomes a little short."

LeBron James won't make any rash decisions about his future

LeBron James doesn't have anything else to prove at this point in his career.

That's why every season might be his last one at this point, and there are no guarantees about coming back.

He recently claimed that he would take some time off and be around his family and loved ones, and he'll listen to their input before deciding whether to return for his 23rd season.

He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game on 51.3% shooting, but he wasn't much of a factor in the fourth quarters in the playoffs.

