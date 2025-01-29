LeBron James shares heartfelt embrace with Allen Iverson’s mother Ann after Lakers-Sixers

LeBron James was all business when he talked to reporters following the LA Lakers’ 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. James and Co. could not overcome the loss of Anthony Davis in the first quarter due to a groin injury. The four-time MVP played well but could not keep his team from a defeat that ended a four-game winning run.

King James was all smiles when he left the visitors’ locker room at the Wells Fargo Center. Before leaving the arena, he met Allen Iverson’s mother, Ann Iverson. The two shared a heartfelt embrace and exchanged a few words.

Ann wanted to meet the LA Lakers superstar and brought with her a few photos that she asked James to sign. The recently named All-Star starter eagerly obliged. He told the legendary point guard’s mother that she just missed his son, Bronny James, who went out ahead. Ann added that she would have wanted the rookie to sign the photos had she met him.

LeBron James blew on the pictures to ensure the ink was dry before carefully placing them inside an envelope. The two shared hugs again and then posed for photos. Ann told James she was proud of him before the short video ended.

LeBron James said it was "challenging" without Anthony Davis in loss to 76ers

The LA Lakers led 20-17 with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter when Anthony Davis asked to be substituted. Lakers coach JJ Redick sent Austin Reaves to take out the star big man. AD did not return as the team later announced he had a groin injury.

When asked about how AD’s injury impacted the game and his level of concern, LeBron James said it was challenging with him out.

“When our best player goes out, it’s always challenging," James responded. "If he’s out from the beginning, then we have a game plan set. We know what to expect [and] we know what our lineups gonna be. I didn’t realize until the second quarter when he didn’t come back in his regular minutes.

“Level of concern? He’ll be fine.”

Despite James playing well and Joel Embiid and Paul George unavailable for the Sixers, the Lakers suffered a lopsided loss. The 76ers, behind Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele, completed a convincing 118-104 win. Redick took out LeBron James with still 6:14 left in the period.

