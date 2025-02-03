LeBron James shares heartfelt farewell message for Anthony Davis amid rumors of Lakers star being ‘frustrated’ with big man

LeBron James wrote a goodbye message for Anthony Davis, who is heading to the Dallas Mavericks following a blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic. James broke his silence on AD's departure with a heartfelt story on social media amid the rumors surrounding their relationship as teammates.

In a post on his Instagram stories on Sunday, James penned a message for his now-former buddy. He showed a lot of love for Davis, who arrived in Los Angeles in 2019, helping James and the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship inside the bubble in Florida during the pandemic.

"Love you my dog!! Go crazy over there. Woe 4L! See you soon," James wrote.

LeBron James shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @kingjames on IG)

The LA Lakers were playing well this season under coach JJ Redick, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. However, the Lakers received an offer they could not refuse and shipped Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic is currently injured, but he's set to return right around the All-Star break.

According to multiple reports, James was unaware of the trade and found out about it like everybody else. He was caught off guard by the deal, though CBS Sports' Bill Reiter claimed that "The King" was frustrated with AD at times during the season.

The four-time NBA champion was not having any of Reiter's report, calling him out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"You a fkn lie!!!" James tweeted.

As of this writing, the Lakers and Mavericks have announced the deals. Luka Doncic put out a letter for the city of Dallas and Mavs fans, thanking them for their support over the past seven years.

LeBron James remains committed to the LA Lakers after Anthony Davis trade

LeBron James remains committed to the LA Lakers after Anthony Davis trade. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite some questions about how Luka Doncic will play alongside LeBron James, the four-time NBA MVP remains committed to the LA Lakers. TNT Sports' Chris Haynes reported that James plans to stay with the franchise past the trade deadline.

There was plenty of speculation regarding James' future after the Anthony Davis trade. The Lakers appeared to be moving on to the next chapter with Doncic at the helm, but it seems like they are set to test out their new duo for the rest of the season.

The Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings at 28-19. They might need to make another move to fill the void left by AD, who was having a fantastic season on both sides of the floor.

