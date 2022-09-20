“He finally hit f**k it when it comes to his hair”, “League isn't ready for LeBald”- Fans send in rib-tickling reactions to Lebron James shaving off his hair and going bald

LeBron James will be entering his 20th season in the NBA with a whole new look. It's no secret that early on in the career of 'King James' fans mocked him relentlessly for his hairline. Throughout his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat, jokes about James' hairline and the headband he wore became common.

In a recent tweet from Bleacher Report, James can be seen debuting a shaved head, along with a grandpa emoji to seal the deal.

Fans were quick to voice their opinions on the four-time champion's new cut, with most glad to see him embrace the look. Despite much praise, however, the jokes about LeBron's fresh cut inevitably began to pour in as well. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans also couldn't help but notice James' new cut resembles his character in the animated series 'Game of Zones'. The series ran from 2014-2020 and gave fans a humorous look at NBA news through a George R.R. Martin-esque lens.

LeBron James And The Lakers Quest For Another Championship

LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers - 2020 NBA Champions

It was a rocky start for the big three together, but LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will be running things back in another attempt to compete for the title.

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James sidelined for long periods of time with injuries, the team's core didn't have much time to build chemistry with each other. As most of the blame fell on former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, questions arose if the Lakers would consider trading the nine-time All-Star.

While many fans anticipated an offseason trade for Westbrook, the franchise surprised the league by acquiring Patrick Beverley. The rivalry between the two in the past had many fans worried if this would work. However, the pair quickly squashed any lingering beef and look focused for the upcoming season. Beverley is a defensive floor general who will bolster the team's options.

With the Lakers core healthy and ready to match the intensity of Patrick Beverley, things are looking up for the famed franchise. Will LeBron James and his new look win another NBA championship? We'll just have to wait and see.

With just under a month to go until the NBA season starts, we want to hear your predictions for the season and your thoughts on James' new look. Let us know in the comments below.

