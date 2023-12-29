LeBron James' shoes tonight: Which edition of LeBron 21 did Lakers superstar don vs Hornets?

Since releasing the latest addition to his line of signature shoes, LeBron James has donned multiple different colorways of the "LeBron 21." The LA Lakers star wore a special pair during a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

For those curious about what shoes LeBron James was wearing, it was the "Duke" colorway of the LeBron 21. He's done colorways for multiple different colleges, including the Oregon Ducks.

While LeBron never played college basketball before going pro, he is still paying homage to one of the most iconic programs in history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since entering the NBA, LeBron has typically released a new signature shoe before each season. The LeBron 21 hit the shelves on September 28 and has an assortment of colorways.

The Duke colorway LeBron wore against the Hornets isn't available, but other editions can be bought. They are on sale on Nike's website with a starting price of $200. Some of the colorways that can be purchased include "Abalone," "Freshwater," "Dragon Pearl," "Akoya" and "Tahitian."

How did LeBron James perform against the Hornets in his "Duke" colorway?

LeBron James has continued to be a high-impact player as his 39th birthday approaches, and that did not change against the Charlotte Hornets. The All-Star forward finished with a double-double en route to leading his team to victory.

LeBron logged just 24 minutes in the 133-112 win over the Hornets Thursday. In that time, he finished with a stat line of 17 points, four rebounds and 11 assists. This performance marked the fifth time this season LeBron finished with a points/assists double-double.

Anthony Davis led the charge for the Lakers with a dominant all-around performance, but this high assist night for LeBron led to multiple players notching double figures. In total, seven different players for LA finished with at least ten points. Among those included Rui Hachimura (17), D'Angelo Russell (16) and Austin Reaves (16).

This was a bounce-back win for the Lakers, who were coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics. With the victory, they advance to 17-15 on the year, good for eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

It wasn't as big a scoring night for LeBron, but still an impressive performance to add to his resume this season. Through his first 29 games, he is now putting up averages of 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Despite being in his 21st season, LeBron is still showing no signs of slowing down.