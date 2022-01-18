"Young king keep going" - Proud father LeBron James shares highlights from son Bryce James' 21-point performance on MLK Day

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, emulated his father by putting on a solid performance on Martin Luther King Day. LeBron James shared a post from “@qwik11hoops” that featured highlight plays from his son’s game. Playing for Sierra Canyon High School, Bryce James dropped 21 points against Heritage Christian.

The post drew attention to a circus shot in which Bryce James grabbed a rebound and dribbled the length of the court, spinning the ball off the backboard and into the bucket. There were many more highlight plays as Bryce displayed his strength and range. LeBron James shared this post on his Instagram story with a caption, saying:

“Young King (emoticon) keep going!!”

Bryce James reportedly has serious potential for the future. He is a 6’1’’ shooting guard who excels from beyond the arc. Being LeBron James' son, he has benefitted from a lot of early exposure to the game. Last month, at age 14, Bryce made his first dunk in a pre-game warm-up as LeBron sat courtside, cheering him on.

LeBron James supportive of his sons’ professional basketball dreams

LeBron James has had an illustrious career in the league so far, and he continues to play at a very high level. James has been in spectacular form this season with the LA Lakers, averaging 33.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in their last ten games.

LeBron still thinks about playing with Bronny in the NBA



"That would be the ultimate dream… to be on the same court as my son and this beautiful game."

LeBron has often mentioned how he works on his body to keep up with today’s pace. But that’s not the only reason. LeBron has often opened up about sharing the court with his eldest son, Bronny James. Bronny has grown leaps and bounds, drawing attention from college coaches and scouts across the country.

Bronny James is currently 17-years-old and will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron is often seen courtside at Bronny's games, sometimes sharing words of advice. In a recent interview, LeBron was asked what he wants for Bronny's future, to which he responded by saying:

“I want to get him to the NBA. I’m not even going to lie, I wanna be on the court with him. I think that would be an unbelievable moment. He's about to be a junior but it can get close. We shall see but I want him to make it to the NBA.”

LeBron had to get out of his seat after Bryce James' euro

Bryce James recently made the Sierra Canyon roster to play alongside his brother and is already making waves. LeBron has praised Bryce's shooting ability, even calling him the shooter in the family. He is young and has a long road ahead of him, but the support he receives from his father is tremendous. Spotting LeBron in a Sierra Canyon game is never a surprise, as he tries to be there for all of his sons' games.

