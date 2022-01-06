"Love you kid"! - LeBron James showers some birthday love towards childhood friend Sian Cotton with a throwback picture

LeBron James’ has kept in touch with most of his childhood friends. His recent gesture towards Sian Cotton (one of those childhood friends) was heartwarming to watch.

The four-time MVP, despite an immensely busy schedule, did not forget to wish Cotton on his birthday.

A birthday salutation from the King of basketball is as good as any gift a person can receive.

Taking time out to reminisce about their olden days, LeBron James posted a story on his Instagram account along with a touching birthday message for Sian Cotton. The LA Lakers superstar gave a heartfelt greeting to the famous rapper:

“Happy GDay, my brother!!! Love you Kid! #Day1 #MoreLife

Sian Cotton was an original member of James’ prep gang, which was called the Fab Five. The other three members are Dru Joyce III, Romeo Travis and Willie McGee. Their high-school exploits at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School is famous till today.

The 17-time NBA All-Star athlete is a major part of Sian Cotton’s life and career. It was James who persuaded Cotton to play basketball despite the latter only having a football and baseball background. Cotton became a crucial part of the rising phenom’s basketball team because of his size and defensive chops.

Freshman LeBron in high school with teammates Sian Cotton, Willie McGee and Dru Joyce III.

Years later, in 2014, LeBron James was asked to curate NBA 2K14. Coincidentally, Sian Cotton, now a budding rapper, sent his music for possible inclusion into the sought-after basketball game. Upon hearing the familiar voice, King James called his childhood buddy to confirm that it was really the latter's music he was hearing.

With LeBron James’ big-time influence, the track “Almost Home” became a distinct part of the renowned Visual Concepts 2K series. The move also jumpstarted Cotton’s career in the music world. Their friendship continues to be strong till today.

LeBron James continues to defy Father Time

LeBron James is still keeping Father Time at bay. [Photo: USA Today]

LeBron James got off to a slow start by his incredibly-high standards at the start of the season. He also had injuries that evidently took away his rhythm and mojo. Because of this, accusations of decline, regression and falling off a cliff were labeled against him at the start of the season.

With better health and more consistent game-time, the King is showing yet again that he is not yet ready to relinquish his throne in basketball. LeBron James leads the league in 30-point games this season.

In the LA Lakers’ game against the youthful Sacramento Kings, he dumped 14 of his 31 points in the crucial fourth quarter to give his team the win. It goes on to show how he can still make a difference at the age of 37.

