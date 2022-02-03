“He is mortal we know that, he plays immortal basketball” - Skip Bayless expresses doubts about the severity of LeBron James’ knee injury

LeBron James is expected to miss his fourth straight game on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. James is nursing a left knee injury that has been described as "general swelling." The LA Lakers have lost all three games LeBron has missed on this road trip.

In the most recent episode of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless believes that James' knees might have problems going forward. Bayless noted that LeBron has been blessed with durability, but is finally showing his mortality with a growing list of injuries since joining the Lakers in 2018.

"Has LeBron ever had knee issues that we're aware of? I don't think so. He's been very blessed. I've called him Iron Man before. Now he's getting those knick-knack Year 19, Year 18, Year 17 kind of injuries. He's mortal. We know that. He plays immortal basketball." Bayless said.

Despite LeBron's excellent performance this season, the heavy workload seems to have taken a toll on the superstar's knees. He's fourth in the league in minutes per game and the consistent strain may have finally caught up to him.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James underwent an MRI on his left knee, revealing no structural damage. He's being treated by the Lakers' medical staff and head coach Frank Vogel asserted that "The King" will remain out as long as the swelling persists.

LA Lakers have lost three straight without LeBron James

LeBron James last played on January 25th in the 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets, missing the next three games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks with a left knee injury. The Lakers were blown out by the Sixers, but kept it close in their the losses to the Hornets and Hawks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron will miss the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, his 16th such absence of the season. The Lakers have gone 5-10 without him.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides. Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides.

The LA Lakers must now rely on a return to form from Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, having both struggled with injury and inconsistency. Improved performance from either could prove a promising sign for what has otherwise been a disappointing season.

The Lakers enter Wednesday's game with a 24-27 record, good enough for 9th in the Western Conference standings. With one of the hardest schedules in the entire league and LeBron's injury, the Lakers will certainly have their work cut out for them. They're set to face off against strong teams in the upcoming month, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

