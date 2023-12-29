LeBron James' slime-tastic, karate-infused hilarious new pre-game routine has NBA fans in stitches: “Must’ve went to handshake school”

LeBron James turns 39 on Saturday. He might be in his 21st NBA season but nothing seems to have changed when it comes to his enthusiasm toward the game. A video of King James dapping up the squad before a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday did the rounds on X.

In the video, James called out “Slime” after dapping up Max Christie. Later in the video, he even karate chopped Rui Hachimura on the arm.

As expected, fans had a field day reacting to the video. While some were impressed by the new pre-game routine, others found it cringey.

One fan wrote:

“Bron must've went to handshake school. How do they come up with these elaborate combinations and remember them all?”

Another wrote:

“This man lebron a little kid at heart”

Here are a few other reactions to the video:

While this might be a new addition to LeBron James’ pre-game celebrations, it’s nowhere as iconic as his handshake with Dwyane Wade during their time in Miami Heat. The celebration was so epic that it was even copied in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

James played just 25 minutes in the 133-112 win against the Hornets. He finished with 17 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. Anthony Davis had a game-high 26 points in 26 minutes. The Lakers (17-15, eighth in the West) next play the Western Conference toppers Minesota Timberwolves (23-7) on Saturday.

LeBron James lauds Bryce James' recent outing

It's an open secret that LA Lakers superstar LeBron James wants to play alongside his sons in the NBA. While Bronny James could be headed to the NBA in 2024, Bryce James is still a few years away from being NBA eligible. The younger son of LeBron James currently plays as a shooting guard for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

The junior guard and the Blazers won 92-46 against the Burroughs Bears on Wednesday. Bryce James had 12 points in the win.

LeBron, being a proud father, couldn't stay without expressing his admiration for Bryce and the Blazers.

"Yessir!! He just working and striving for greatness!" LeBron wrote on X.

Bronny, meanwhile, is in the midst of his first season with the USC Trojans.