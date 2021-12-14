LeBron James’ son Bronny James eyeing four prestigious universities

Bronny James, the eldest son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, is arguably the most popular high school basketball player today. Bronny, who is a junior, is expected to choose a major university to play for next year and he's reportedly interested in four colleges.

According to Eric Bossi, 247Sports, LeBron's first born son is interested in the following universities: Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas. Duke is one of the most famous basketball colleges in the country, but head coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the end of the season.

Ohio State is more associated with LeBron James, who is a big Buckeyes fan, while Tennessee has been turned into perennial tournament participants by head coach Rick Barnes. As for Texas, they are an up-and-coming team under new head coach Chris Beard. Bossi wrote:

"He's still basically off limits to the media and hasn't put out a school list, but some of the teams that he is believed to have interest in include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas among others."

Other colleges reportedly interested in LeBron James' son are Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. All three basketball programs have produced many NBA players and superstars. Kentucky head coach John Calipari has a "standing" offer for Bronny James, as per Andrew Holleran of The Spun.

Bronny currently plays for Seirra Canyon High School and will be part of the 2023 class. He's a four-star level recruit and ranks 52nd in the country. He stands at 6-foot-4, plays in both guard positions and is described as an "impressive shooter" with the athletic potential to be a great defender, as per his 247Sports profile.

Bronny James had big night in front of LeBron James and godfather Chris Paul

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon High School.

On the final day of the 2021 Hoophall West last Sunday, the stars came out to watch Bronny James and Sierra Canyon High School play against Perry High School in Phoenix, Arizona. LeBron James was present to support his eldest son, while his godfather Chris Paul also watched alongside teammate Devin Booker.

Bronny had a good game for Sierra Canyon, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the 65-52 win. The 17-year-old filled out the stat sheet showing his potential on both ends of the floor. It's also worth noting that Bronny plays with a stacked Sierra Canyon team.

ESPN @espn GET UP THEN BRONNY JAMES 💥 GET UP THEN BRONNY JAMES 💥 https://t.co/6NXke5dwCK

It's no secret that LeBron James dreams of playing alongside Bronny in the NBA. LeBron is already in his 19th season and will be 37 years old. He's still playing at an elite level when healthy and it's not impossible to see them become the first father-son duo in NBA history to play in the same game.

Bronny is currently projected to be a late first round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. That could still change depending on his performance in college against bigger and better players. Nevertheless, Bronny has the potential to be an NBA player as long as he keeps on improving his game.

The pressure Bronny will be on for being the son of LeBron James is going to be high. LeBron is one of the best people in the NBA to have as a parent and he'll surely guide his son along the way.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar