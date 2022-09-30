“He was in much better condition as a 14, 15, 16-year-old than his dad was” – NBA analyst praises LeBron James’ son on his playing style, believes he has massive potential coming to NBA

LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James is nearly 18-years-old, and has shown a lot of promise as a basketball player.

Amidst the anticipation of LeBron’s 20th season in the league, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst appeared on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" to discuss James' longevity. One thing that will keep him from retiring is his desire to play alongside his son.

Bronny James is a 6-foot-3 guard who has excelled as a pass-first player in high school. He’s shown flashes of athleticism and impressive dunking ability. He also has the benefit of having his father navigate him through the development process.

“He plays the game [in] such the right way,” Windhorst said on Bill Simmons’ podcast. “He was in much better condition as a 14, 15, 16-year-old than his dad was [at the same age]. … That kid has poured in the work, and you can tell he really cares about the way he plays.”

Bronny James is in the final year of his high school career with Sierra Canyon. He's started receiving offers from major college basketball programs such as Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

Bronny has the option of going pro early. He can choose to play with the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or any other professional league overseas. But it looks like he is leaning towards the college route. His mother Savannah James believes that's the right path for him to take:

“Bronny wants to have a collegiate career, I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

Bronny looks up to LeBron James’ teammate

Bronny James sports the number 0 on the back of his jersey, while LeBron James' younger son Bryce wears the number 30.

Bronny has been open about his admiration for Russell Westbrook’s game, given his versatility on the floor. Bryce, on the other hand, wears number 30 due to his appreciation for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. LeBron James does not a have a problem with his sons idolizing other players.

Given the way Bronny James is built, having a role model like Westbrook will only benefit his development. Westbrook is a player who has used his athleticism and competitiveness to thrive in the NBA. Bronny James has the ability to mold his game after Westbrook and succeed at a high level.

LeBron James is very supportive of his two sons. You will often see him in the stands cheering them on during games. While the potential of Bronny James is yet to be determined, there are many – including Brian Windhorst – who believe he’s an NBA player in the making.

