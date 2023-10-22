LeBron James, who spends $1.5 million a year on staying fit, set to roll out fitness shoes in 2024

LeBron James, 38, is known for his strict workout regimen and is still regarded as one of the top players in the game. Throughout his career, the Akron native has spent a staggering $1.5 million per year to keep his physique in peak condition.

Now, LeBron is taking his first steps into the fitness wear industry. He already has his own sneaker brand, which continues to grow in popularity. As per Sneaker Files, the LA Lakers star is set to launch his first signature training shoe in Fall 2024.

LeBron will begin with three colorways: the "Nike Royalty TR Smoke Grey," the "Nike Royalty TR Black," and the "Nike Royalty TR Volt." The word "Royalty" in the sneaker range is likely a play on LeBron's moniker as "King James."

As his career winds down, LeBron will likely continue making inroads into new avenues. The fitness industry is a logical step for the superstar forward, as his career has been a testament to his work at the gym. As such, it's likely that we see a whole range of LeBron James fitness wear in the near future.

LeBron James believes Anthony Davis is among the best big men in history

LeBron James is expected to take a step back for the LA Lakers this season. Rather than being their primary option on the offensive end, LeBron is expected to take a secondary role behind Anthony Davis, assuming the star big man can stay healthy.

During a recent media availability, LeBron shared high praise for Davis, noting how he is one of the best big men in the history of the franchise. LeBron also noted how Davis is "everything a franchise could want."

“AD's great, man. AD's amazing," James said. "We're both co-captains, and he's just as much of a leader of this ballclub as I am. He’s everything that this franchise could ever want and more; he’s one of the greatest bigs to play for this franchise for sure."

Davis, if healthy, could be a game-changer for the Lakers this season. Since the Purple and Gold won the 2020 NBA Championship, the superstar big man has battled injuries. Davis started the season at an MVP level before a back injury disrupted his outstanding season last year.

The Lakers will need LeBron and Davis at their best if they want to challenge for a championship in the coming season. Otherwise, LeBron may find a fifth championship difficult to come by in his final few years in the league.