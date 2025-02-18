"LeBron James is a spoiled, entitled person" - Jason Whitlock singles out LeBron James for All-Star game snub and mentality

LeBron James has received a ton of criticism for his decision to withdraw from the 2025 NBA All-Star game at the last minute. This includes longtime NBA analyst Jason Whitlock, who went on a rant on his show "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" on Monday. James' absence was one of the main topics discussed in the episode.

King James announced he wouldn't play before the game started, which opened up a roster spot for Shaquille O'Neal's All-Star team "Shaq's OGs."

Whitlock started his rant on James by saying that he was a fan of the four-time MVP. He discussed supporting the current LA Lakers power forward when he began his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The analyst also revealed that he followed the 6-foot-9 star when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010.

"Once he pivoted, won those titles, and became this spoiled, entitled person that we're dealing with now... That's when I started, 'There's a problem here.' LeBron had pivoted. He's now this spoiled, entitled person. And the second half of his career has been about him being spoiled and entitled.

James Whitlock went on to criticize James' mentality.

"LeBron instead, waits until the last second and says, 'Hey, game day, I can't play. My foot and ankle hurt. I'm going to sit here in street clothes. I'm going to show to the team photo in street clothes. I gotta do what's best for me. That's LeBron at all times, what's best for me."

The media figure pointed out the poor turnout at the three-day event. Whitlock attributes the lack of interest in the All-Star Weekend to James.

"The NBA is dead, domestically. LeBron James killed it. His mentality, his approach."

LeBron James wasn't the only All-Star who didn't play

While everyone mainly focused on LeBron James' absence from Sunday's All-Star game, he wasn't the only star who missed the action. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards didn't play for Kenny Smith's team, "Kenny's Young Stars."

Per the star player, his groin was the reason for his absence. The Athletic's Tim Reynolds interviewed the former Georgia star after the game. He confirmed that his absence was due to a groin issue.

"My groin is messed up a bit. " he said.

When asked about a possible timeline to return to the court, the Minnesota star said he should return from the groin issue in 3-4 days. If this is true, then Edwards could be in contention to play Friday's road game against the Houston Rockets.

