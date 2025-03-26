LeBron James states major Kobe Bryant regret as he keeps it 100% real about bond with Lakers legend

LeBron James has put together one of the most impressive careers of any player ever to touch the court in the NBA and is considered to be one of the 'GOATs' of the game. His name is often mentioned alongside Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant for the best players of all time.

When reflecting on his career, James might have let an opportunity pass him by when it came to competing with the Lakers legend.

LeBron James is wrapping up his 22nd season in the NBA this year and is one of the most respected players in the league, on and off the court. Much of his success is owed to his early career role models.

One of the people named most often is Kobe Bryant, who had a legendary career with the Lakers before his death in a helicopter crash fewer than four years after he retired.

On Wednesday's installment of "The Pat McAfee Show," LeBron James spoke with the retired NFL punter about his friendship with Bryant. He said one of his regrets was failing to make the 2009 NBA Finals.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals, robbing the basketball universe of a Finals matchup between him and Bryant's Lakers.

"It was always competitive between us. I was on the East Coast, he was on the West Coast and it was like, even though we never ... I f***ed up one time," said LeBron about his blown chance to face off against Kobe. "...in '09 and didn't beat Orlando ... and didn't get an opportunity to play him in the Finals."

A James vs. Bryant Finals matchup in 2009 remains one of the greatest "what-ifs" in NBA history, and it is one of James' biggest regrets. The faceoff between the two legends would have been one of the few Finals featuring two members in the top 10 on ESPN's 75th anniversary team rankings.

LeBron James has carried on Kobe Bryant's legacy, even after his death

Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter accident in 2020 was the saddest day in recent NBA history, as the entire basketball community mourned together. LeBron James and old teammate Anthony Davis were broken as much or even more than most when they learned of the news. But James has risen to keep the legend's legacy alive and be the mentor to others that Bryant was to him.

James delivered a eulogy at Bryant's funeral ceremony and during the first Lakers game after his death, reminiscing about his time with the NBA legend. When the Lakers captured the 2020 title in Orlando after the league closure by the pandemic, James said that Bryant's memory provided strength to the Lakers. It was the fuel for their championship pursuit.

Although he couldn't match up with him on his best game, LeBron James is still a believer in Kobe Bryant and grateful for everything that the late Lakers great had to give to the game.

