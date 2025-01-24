LeBron James stats tonight: How did the 4x NBA champion fare against Celtics in rivalry week showdown? (Jan. 23)

LeBron James, in the words of game callers Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan, had a "pep in his step" on Thursday. His double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds propelled the LA Lakers to a 117-96 win over the Boston Celtics. The four-time NBA champion's solid play helped his team get past it longtime rival in emphatic fashion.

James had a productive first quarter, including a dunk as the LA Lakers capitalized on the Boston Celtics' rusty offense at the Crypto.com Arena. LeBron exploded for eight points in 8:44 in the first stretch as LA eked out a 34-23 lead. He ended the half with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists as the Lakers entered the locker room with a solid 67-48 lead.

James was his usual explosive self in the second half as he ended his evening with 20 points, 14 boards and six assists on 9-20 shooting. LeBron came into the game averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

LeBron James hopes the Lakers "will trend up" in the remaining games

With the LA Lakers sitting fifth in the West with a 24-18 record, LeBron James hoped the side would continue to improve over the remaining 42 games in the regular season.

The Lakers will need help if they intend to avoid the play-in. They have been guilty of throwing away winning positions and relying too much on James and Anthony Davis.

They are expected to make moves ahead of the deadline, possibly bringing in a bonafide center and a reliable shooter.

LeBron James continues to be a freight train at 40, but the Lakers will need to put the right pieces around him and Davis to contend. For now, the forward will hope that LA can build another winning streak and put away the Golden State Warriors up next.

