  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers star fare against defending champions Boston Celtics

LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers star fare against defending champions Boston Celtics

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn

For the second time this season, LeBron James leads the LA Lakers in a showdown against the Boston Celtics. On Jan. 23, the Lakers blew out the defending champions 117-96 inside Crypto.com Arena. While the purple and gold squad wielded the might of Anthony Davis that night, James is now playing alongside Luka Doncic, who was acquired in a blockbuster deal prior to the trade deadline.

Against the Celtics inside TD Garden on Saturday, James started out with a couple of that found Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt. Eventually, the King got his scoring going as well, making perimeter shots and inside baskets alike. At halftime, James has 14 points (7-for-13 from the field, 0-for-3 from deep), eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Lakers, however, are trailing the Celtics 58-54.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी