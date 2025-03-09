LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers star fare against defending champions Boston Celtics

For the second time this season, LeBron James leads the LA Lakers in a showdown against the Boston Celtics. On Jan. 23, the Lakers blew out the defending champions 117-96 inside Crypto.com Arena. While the purple and gold squad wielded the might of Anthony Davis that night, James is now playing alongside Luka Doncic, who was acquired in a blockbuster deal prior to the trade deadline.

Against the Celtics inside TD Garden on Saturday, James started out with a couple of that found Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt. Eventually, the King got his scoring going as well, making perimeter shots and inside baskets alike. At halftime, James has 14 points (7-for-13 from the field, 0-for-3 from deep), eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Lakers, however, are trailing the Celtics 58-54.

