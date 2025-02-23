LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers star fare against Nuggets? (Feb. 22)

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Feb 23, 2025 02:50 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
LeBron James Stats Tonight (Image Source: IMAGN)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. It was a highly anticipated matchup as everyone wanted to see if the duo of James and Luka Doncic could finally dethrone the Nuggets, who've been a menacing team to the Lakers in the past few seasons.

James came from a hot 40-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Looking at the first quarter of Saturday night's matchup, the King cooled off a bit and only added four points. Carrying the majority of the offensive load was Luka Doncic, who had a scorching hot performance after scoring 16 points in the opening period.

Come the second quarter, LeBron James came alive with an 11-point output. He racked up his total score to 15 points and took over the second period. James and Doncic's efforts in the first half helped the Lakers come up with a comfortable 63-54 lead over the Nuggets.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
LeBron James155 3117-121-20-0
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

