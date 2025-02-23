LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers star fare against Nuggets? (Feb. 22)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. It was a highly anticipated matchup as everyone wanted to see if the duo of James and Luka Doncic could finally dethrone the Nuggets, who've been a menacing team to the Lakers in the past few seasons.

James came from a hot 40-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Looking at the first quarter of Saturday night's matchup, the King cooled off a bit and only added four points. Carrying the majority of the offensive load was Luka Doncic, who had a scorching hot performance after scoring 16 points in the opening period.

Come the second quarter, LeBron James came alive with an 11-point output. He racked up his total score to 15 points and took over the second period. James and Doncic's efforts in the first half helped the Lakers come up with a comfortable 63-54 lead over the Nuggets.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT LeBron James 15 5 3 1 1 7-12 1-2 0-0

