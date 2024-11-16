LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers star fare against Spurs? (Nov. 15)

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Nov 16, 2024 01:51 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
LeBron James Stats Tonight (Image Source: IMAGN)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in their first game of the Emirates NBA Cup. James had a triple-double against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, hoping to carry on that momentum.

Looking at James' performance in the first quarter, he focused on his team's goal to get Victor Wembanyama into foul trouble. Wembanyama was undoubtedly the biggest threat to LA. The Lakers focused on Anthony Davis attacking the paint for most of the first quarter, attempting to force the Spurs' big man to foul.

The Lakers found success challenging Wembanyama with Davis scoring 16 first-quarter points. LeBron James added four points and four rebounds to help support their star big man. Their efforts led to a one-point 31-30 lead in the opening period.

In the second quarter, James continued to play floor general bursting out with three quick assists in the first two minutes. LeBron then played solid defense, securing a couple of possessions for the Lakers. He added five more points and seven more assists in the second quarter, nearly ending the first half with a triple-double.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
LeBron James9 9 8104-61-10-0

Edited by Veer Badani
