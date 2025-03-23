  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare in comeback game against Bulls? (Mar. 22)

LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare in comeback game against Bulls? (Mar. 22)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 23, 2025 03:38 GMT
LeBron James Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
LeBron James Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

After missing the past seven games, LeBron James was back on the LA Lakers lineup on Saturday night. James was cleared to play after his recovery from a strained groin, which occurred in March versus the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.

Ad

"King James" was expected to boost a Lakers team that went 3-4 in his absence. He's still among the best players in the league at the age of 40, which meant the two-week absence was additional rest and time to recover from a long season.

The four-time NBA champion was featured in JJ Redick's starting five alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes. But how did James perform against the Bulls?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are LeBron James' stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
LeBron James55210218:422-81-20-0-5
Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी