LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare in comeback game against Bulls? (Mar. 22)

After missing the past seven games, LeBron James was back on the LA Lakers lineup on Saturday night. James was cleared to play after his recovery from a strained groin, which occurred in March versus the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.

Ad

"King James" was expected to boost a Lakers team that went 3-4 in his absence. He's still among the best players in the league at the age of 40, which meant the two-week absence was additional rest and time to recover from a long season.

The four-time NBA champion was featured in JJ Redick's starting five alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes. But how did James perform against the Bulls?

Ad

Trending

Here are LeBron James' stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- LeBron James 5 5 2 1 0 2 1 8:42 2-8 1-2 0-0 -5

Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback