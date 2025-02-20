LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against the Hornets? (Feb. 19)

LeBron James made headlines last Sunday when he decided to not play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game a few hours before tip-off. James cited a sore ankle and wanted to rest it before the season resumed on Wednesday. The LA Lakers were back in action early for their rescheduled game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The two teams were originally set to play last Jan. 9 at Crypto.com Arena, but the league decided to postpone it due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The Lakers were given a tight schedule, playing today versus Charlotte and tomorrow in Portland. But how did "The King" fare tonight in his first game back since the All-Star break?

Here are LeBron James' stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- LeBron James 10 5 6 1 0 1 0 16:09 4-7 2-4 0-0 +9

