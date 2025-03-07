LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against New York Knicks? (Mar. 6)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers hosted the New York Knicks on Thursday. After winning the first encounter 128-112 in early February, James hoped to lead the Lakers to a sweep of the Knicks. LA could also extend their winning streak to eight with another victory.
King James helped open the Lakers' scoring with a pass to Luka Doncic who drilled a 27-footer. Two plays later, the four-time MVP scored a layup and added two free throws for an impressive start. He had four points and three assists in the opening quarter to help LA grab a 31-27 lead.
LeBron James kept attacking the paint, where he went 5-for-5, in the second quarter. Three of James' points in the shaded lane came off passes from Doncic. King James missed both 3-point attempts to add 10 points to his tally. LA trailed 60-51 at halftime.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses
