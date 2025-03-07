LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against New York Knicks? (Mar. 6)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers hosted the New York Knicks on Thursday. After winning the first encounter 128-112 in early February, James hoped to lead the Lakers to a sweep of the Knicks. LA could also extend their winning streak to eight with another victory.

Ad

King James helped open the Lakers' scoring with a pass to Luka Doncic who drilled a 27-footer. Two plays later, the four-time MVP scored a layup and added two free throws for an impressive start. He had four points and three assists in the opening quarter to help LA grab a 31-27 lead.

LeBron James kept attacking the paint, where he went 5-for-5, in the second quarter. Three of James' points in the shaded lane came off passes from Doncic. King James missed both 3-point attempts to add 10 points to his tally. LA trailed 60-51 at halftime.

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- LeBron James 16 5 3 0 1 1 7-11 0-2 2-2 -8

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback