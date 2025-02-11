LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did the Lakers superstar fare against Utah Jazz? (Feb. 10)

LeBron James returned from a one-game absence as the LA Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz on Monday. The four-time MVP’s availability coincided with the Lakers debut of former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

King James and Doncic ran the plays early in JJ Redick’s offense. The former contributed seven points, two rebounds and two assists compared to the latter’s five-point and one-assist output in the first quarter. LA immediately grabbed a 37-25 lead at the end of the period.

LeBron James went 3-for-5 in the second quarter with both misses coming from behind the arc. He had six points and one assist to help push the Lakers to a 72-47 halftime lead. LA outscored Utah by 23 points during his 18-minute stint.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- LeBron James 13 5 3 1 0 3 6-8 1-2 0-0 +23

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

