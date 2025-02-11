  • home icon
  • LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did the Lakers superstar fare against Utah Jazz? (Feb. 10)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 11, 2025 04:54 GMT
LeBron James returned from a one-game absence as the LA Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz on Monday. The four-time MVP’s availability coincided with the Lakers debut of former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

King James and Doncic ran the plays early in JJ Redick’s offense. The former contributed seven points, two rebounds and two assists compared to the latter’s five-point and one-assist output in the first quarter. LA immediately grabbed a 37-25 lead at the end of the period.

LeBron James went 3-for-5 in the second quarter with both misses coming from behind the arc. He had six points and one assist to help push the Lakers to a 72-47 halftime lead. LA outscored Utah by 23 points during his 18-minute stint.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
LeBron James135 31036-81-20-0+23

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
