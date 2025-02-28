LeBron James stats tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare vs Anthony Edwards’ Timberwolves? (Feb. 27)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers put their winning streak on the line Thursday night against a struggling Minnesota Timberwolves squad. Heading into the game, James had been averaging 28.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists over his last 10 outings.

James wasted no time making an impact, scoring eight points within the first seven minutes as the Lakers jumped out to a 22-10 lead. After returning late in the first quarter, he added a finger-roll layup to help the Lakers close the period ahead 33-17.

The four-time MVP continued his scoring spree in the second quarter, tacking on nine more points before halftime. However, the Timberwolves found their rhythm late in the half, cutting the Lakers’ lead to 11 at the break, 58-47.

Below are LeBron James’ full stats:

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- LeBron James 18:09 19 5 3 7 9 77.8 4 6 66.7 1 2 50.0 1 4 1 0 2 1 8

